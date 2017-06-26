Bangor Band Waterfront Concert, June 27th

The Bangor Band performs at Chapin Park in Bangor.
Valerie Carter | BDN
By Valerie Carter
Posted June 26, 2017, at 8:29 a.m.

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Waterfront, Water Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-944-4193; bangorband.org

The Bangor Band will perform their second Waterfront Summer Concert of 2017 on Tuesday, June 27th, 7:00 p.m., at the Bangor Waterfront. Cosponsored by Eastern Maine Medical Center, and Bangor Parks and Rec. Free admission, directed by Curvin Farnham. Bring chairs or blankets! For FMI: www.bangorband.org or call 944-4193. Rain updates also on Facebook.

