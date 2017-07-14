Bangor Band Waterfront Concert, July 18th

The Bangor Band plays at Chapin Park in Bangor.
By Valerie Carter
Posted July 14, 2017, at 4:28 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Waterfront, 1 Railroad Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-944-4193; bangorband.org

Come join the Bangor Band for another Summer Waterfront Concert, on Tuesday, July 18th, at 7:00 p.m., at the Bangor Waterfront. Cosponsored by the University Credit Union, along with Bangor Parks & Rec. Free admission. Bring chairs or blankets! The Bangor Band is directed by Curvin Farnham. FMI: www.bangorband.org or call 944-4193. Rain updates also posted on Facebook.

