Bangor Band Waterfront Concert, July 18th

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Bangor Waterfront, 1 Railroad Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-944-4193; bangorband.org
Come join the Bangor Band for another Summer Waterfront Concert, on Tuesday, July 18th, at 7:00 p.m., at the Bangor Waterfront. Cosponsored by the University Credit Union, along with Bangor Parks & Rec. Free admission. Bring chairs or blankets! The Bangor Band is directed by Curvin Farnham. FMI: www.bangorband.org or call 944-4193. Rain updates also posted on Facebook.
