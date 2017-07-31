Bangor Band Waterfront Concert, August 1, 6:45 p.m.

Bangor Band at Chapin Park
Bangor Band at Chapin Park
By Valerie Carter
Posted July 31, 2017, at 11:14 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Location: Bangor Waterfront, 1 Railroad Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-944-4193; bangorband.com

Come join the Bangor Band for another Summer Waterfront Concert, on Tuesday, August 1st, at 6:45 p.m., at the Bangor Waterfront. Cosponsored by Bangor Savings Bank, along with Bangor Parks & Rec. Free admission. Bring chairs or blankets! The Bangor Band is directed by Curvin Farnham. FMI: www.bangorband.org or call 944-4193. Rain updates also posted on Facebook. PLEASE NOTE earlier start time.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Bangor State Fair ride breaks down with riders on board
  2. LePage rallies his supporters against Susan CollinsLePage rallies his supporters against Susan Collins
  3. Old Orchard Beach residents complain tourists are pooping all over the placeOld Orchard Beach residents complain tourists are pooping all over the place
  4. Mother of woman shot by police files notice of lawsuitMother of woman shot by police files notice of lawsuit
  5. Reporter who wrote story on ‘insane’ phone call from Scaramucci talks to Maine audienceReporter who wrote story on ‘insane’ phone call from Scaramucci talks to Maine audience

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs