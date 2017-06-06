Bangor Band Summer Concert, Bangor Public Library, June 13th

By Valerie Carter
Posted June 06, 2017, at 5:59 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, Hammond Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-944-4193; bangorband.org

The Bangor Band will perform their first Summer Concert of 2017 on Tuesday, June 13th, 7:00 p.m., at the Bangor Public Library. Cosponsored by the Bangor Public Library and Bangor Parks and Rec. Free admission, directed by Curvin Farnham. Bring chairs or blankets! FMI: www.bangorband.org or call 944-4193.

