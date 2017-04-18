Bangor Band Spring Concert

By Susan McKay
Posted April 18, 2017, at 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 30, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Peakes Auditorium, Bangor High School, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-944-9193; bangorband.org

The Bangor Band will be holding its annual Spring concert on Sunday, April 30th at 4 p.m. at Bangor High School’s Peakes Auditorium. The concert will be a great way to welcome the warmth of spring while paying tribute to those band members whom we have lost in the last year. The concert will feature works by John Williams, Steven Reinke, Joe Tichelli, and a perennial favorite, John Philip Sousa. Admission is free and donations are gratefully accepted. For further information, please contact 944-4193.

