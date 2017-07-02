Bangor Band July 4th Holiday Concert, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Pickering Square, 25 Water Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-944-4193; bangorband.org
Come join the Bangor Band for a special July 4th holiday concert, on Tuesday, July 4th, at 7:00 p.m., at Pickering Square in Bangor. Cosponsored by Gross, Minsky and Mogul, P.A., and by Dan Morrison, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Free admission. Bring chairs or blankets! The Bangor Band is directed by Curvin Farnham. FMI: www.bangorband.org or call 944-4193. Rain updates also posted on Facebook.
