Bangor Band July 4th Holiday Concert, 7:00 p.m.

The Bangor Band performs at Chapin Park in Bangor.
The Bangor Band performs at Chapin Park in Bangor.
By Valerie Carter
Posted July 02, 2017, at 1:27 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Pickering Square, 25 Water Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-944-4193; bangorband.org

Come join the Bangor Band for a special July 4th holiday concert, on Tuesday, July 4th, at 7:00 p.m., at Pickering Square in Bangor. Cosponsored by Gross, Minsky and Mogul, P.A., and by Dan Morrison, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Free admission. Bring chairs or blankets! The Bangor Band is directed by Curvin Farnham. FMI: www.bangorband.org or call 944-4193. Rain updates also posted on Facebook.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Protesters take over Maine State House on Day 1 of shutdownProtesters take over Maine State House on Day 1 of shutdown
  2. LePage ally pitches new Maine budget deal that costs more than rejected compromiseLePage ally pitches new Maine budget deal that costs more than rejected compromise
  3. A block in the center of downtown Bangor is on the market for $1.29MA block in the center of downtown Bangor is on the market for $1.29M
  4. Wild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago LakeWild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago Lake
  5. Moody’s Diner celebrates 90 yearsMoody’s Diner celebrates 90 years

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs