Bangor Band Annual Christmas Concert

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor High School, 855 Broadway, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-944-4193 ; bangorband.org

The Bangor Band will perform their annual Christmas Concert at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, 12/11/16, at Peakes Auditorium, Bangor High School.

Story continues below advertisement.

The concert will be family-friendly, including a visit from Santa! The band’s brass ensemble, the Bangor Brassworks, will begin playing at 6:15 p.m. before the concert.

Under the direction of Curvin “Chip” Farnham, the band will perform holiday favorites, such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” and other pieces. There will also be a Christmas carol sing-a-long.

Admission is free, although donations are welcomed. For updates, call 944-4193 or visit the Bangor Band at www.bangorband.org or on Facebook.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →