Bangor Band Annual Christmas Concert

The Bangor Band performs at Chapin Park.
The Bangor Band performs at Chapin Park.
By Valerie Carter
Posted Nov. 27, 2016, at 3:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor High School, 855 Broadway, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-944-4193 ; bangorband.org

The Bangor Band will perform their annual Christmas Concert at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, 12/11/16, at Peakes Auditorium, Bangor High School.

Story continues below advertisement.

The concert will be family-friendly, including a visit from Santa! The band’s brass ensemble, the Bangor Brassworks, will begin playing at 6:15 p.m. before the concert.

Under the direction of Curvin “Chip” Farnham, the band will perform holiday favorites, such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” and other pieces. There will also be a Christmas carol sing-a-long.

Admission is free, although donations are welcomed. For updates, call 944-4193 or visit the Bangor Band at www.bangorband.org or on Facebook.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Remembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermathRemembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermath
  2. Suspect in Casco shooting dies after confrontation with police
  3. Alabama man charged with OUI after three-car crash in South Portland
  4. Brewer to send sludge to Hartland; Plymouth fertilizer plant still not accepting wasteBrewer to send sludge to Hartland; Plymouth fertilizer plant still not accepting waste
  5. Fidel Castro, former leader of Cuba, dies at 90Fidel Castro, former leader of Cuba, dies at 90

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living