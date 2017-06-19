Bangor Band 1st Waterfront Concert, June 20th

By Valerie Carter
Posted June 19, 2017, at 1:10 a.m.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Waterfront, Waterfront, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-944-4193; bangorband.org

The Bangor Band will perform their first Waterfront Summer Concert of 2017 on Tuesday, June 20th, 7:00 p.m., at the Bangor Waterfront. Cosponsored by Machias Savings Bank, and Bangor Parks and Rec. Free admission, directed by Curvin Farnham. Bring chairs or blankets! For FMI: www.bangorband.org or call 944-4193. Rain updates also on Facebook.

