Bangor Ballet to perform Nutcracker in a Nutshell in Bangor Dec. 10, 11

[Bangor, ME] November 16, 2016 – Bangor Ballet is happy to announce its 2016 holiday performances of “Nutcracker in a Nutshell” in Bangor, Bucksport, and Dover-Foxcroft. Now in its fourth season, Bangor Ballet’s production is treasured by audiences for its beautiful costumes, elegant dancing, and lively choreography.

The beloved Tchaikovsky music sets the stage, as the Sugarplum Fairy and her candies dance for Clara in the magical Kingdom of the Sweets. This one-hour ballet in two acts is the perfect introduction to live dance and theater for children and their favorite grown-ups. Whether it’s your first time, or a family holiday tradition, “Nutcracker in a Nutshell” will enchant and delight both the young and the young at heart.

Bangor Ballet will present four performances of “Nutcracker in a Nutshell”:

• December 4th at 3pm at the Bucksport Performing Arts Center

• December 10th at 7pm and December 11th at 4pm at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University (ASL interpretation provided at the Gracie performances)

• December 18th at 4pm at Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft.

Ticket prices for all performances are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students,

and $8 for children age 12 and under. Tickets are available for all shows online at bangorballet.org and by calling Bangor Ballet at 207-945-5911; at the Thomas School of Dance; and at Patrick’s Hallmark Shop in the Broadway Shopping Center, Bangor. Tickets for the Bucksport show are also available at BookStacks in Bucksport,

and for the Dover-Foxcroft show at Center Theatre.

Bangor Ballet will also present Act II of “Nutcracker in a Nutshell” for students at Downeast School in Bangor on December 9th as part of our outreach to the school, which includes weekly after-school dance classes for third grade students.

Bangor Ballet is dedicated to creating performance opportunities for talented dancers and choreographers and to connecting audiences near and far with high-quality live dance performances. For more information about “Nutcracker in a Nutshell” and the company’s future performances, contact Andrea Stark, Acting Executive Director: 207-945-5911; info@bangorballet.org.

