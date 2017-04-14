Bangor Ballet presents “Variety Paq”

Sunday, May 21, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Center Theatre, 20 East Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine
For more information: 207-945-5911; bangorballet.org
Welcome spring with “Variety Paq,” a program of classical and contemporary dance and a wonderful way to treat mom on her special weekend. The “Paq” in the program is Paquita Variations, a rousing ballet with a very Spanish flair. The lively music underscores virtuoso dancing for the corps de ballet and soloists, originally intended to show off the talents of legendary ballerinas of the early 20th century. Paquita Variations is directed by guest artist and Master Teacher Bryan Matluk of Portland’s Exchange St. Studio.
As with every variety pack, the evening’s program includes a variety of styles: the geometric beauty and elegance of Tribute to Balanchine, choreographed by Bangor Ballet’s founding Artistic Director, Ivy Clear-Forrest, with music by J.S. Bach; Schubert Waltzes, a new ballet by Andrea Stark, set to Franz Schubert’s flowing and romantic Noble Waltzes, Op. 77; and a brand new work with a contemporary edge by Bangor Ballet alumnus Riley Watts.
Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.bangorballet.org/ballet-tickets-1/.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →