Bangor Area Recovery Network’s 2nd Annual Yard Sale and Car Wash

By Karen Foley
Posted July 20, 2017, at 10:36 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bangor Are Recovery Network (The Barn), 142 Center Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-561-9444; bangorrecovery.org/

Join us, Saturday August 5, from 10-4, for our 2nd Annual Yard Sale and Car Wash. Come by and search for bargains, get your car washed, and support programs at the BARN all in one stop! Do you have items you no longer need? You can donate those to the BARN’s sale, or rent your own table for $12. Call Sharon at the BARN for more information 207-561-9444.

