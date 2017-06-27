French Pop + Latin + Jazz

Led by Greek-born composer, orchestrator, singer and accordionist Magda Giannikou (Kronos Quartet, Louis CK), Banda Magda moves from samba to French chanson, from Greek folk tunes to Colombian cumbia and Afro-Peruvian lando. Drawing on the band’s global background (Greece, Argentina, Japan, Colombia, USA), the group combines South American rhythms with jazz improvisation, cinematic arranging, sophisticated audience participation, mid-century classics and world “chansons” sung in 6 languages.

Show Dates & Times: 8/12/17 – Saturday 7:30 pm

Admission: $20/ Advance, $25/Door.

Strand Theatre

Rockland Me

www.rocklandstrand.com

