Bakery Studios Open House Saturday, December 10th from 10am-4pm

By Chris Beneman
Posted Nov. 30, 2016, at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: The Bakery Studios and Peregrine Press, 61 Pleasant St, Portland, Maine

For more information: peregrinepress.com

Join us at the Bakery Studios artists open house. Peregrine Press, Wolfe Editions, Jenny Scheu, Michel Droge, Larinda Meade, Jeanne Hayman and Chris Beneman will open their studios for tours and sales of artwork. The studios are not generally open to the public so stop by to see what goes on inside! 61 Pleasant St. in Portland. Saturday, Dec 10th from 10am-4pm.

