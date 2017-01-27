Baker Newman Noyes Promotes Nine, Welcomes Four Employees in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine – Baker Newman Noyes (BNN), one of the nation’s top 100 accounting and consulting firms, recently shared news of nine promotions and four new hires in its Portland office.

– Chelsea Reynolds, CPA, MBA, of New Sweden, Maine, was promoted to senior manager in the audit practice. Reynolds earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration, with a concentration in accounting from Thomas College. She joined the firm in 2009, having previously interned in the audit practice, and specializes in serving clients in the healthcare and manufacturing industries.

– James Boissonneault, CPA, MBA, of Saco, Maine, was promoted to senior manager in the audit practice. Boissonneault earned a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration, summa cum laude, from Thomas College. Boissonneault specializes in delivering audit services to commercial businesses, subsidized housing projects, and employee benefit plans. He is also a firm expert on internal control testing for public companies subject to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

– Griffin Hardy, CPA, MBA, of Portland, Maine, was promoted to senior manager in the tax practice. Hardy earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s of business administration from Husson University. He serves as a board member and treasurer for the Maine Society of CPAs.

– Courtney Francis, CPA, of Caribou, Maine, was promoted to supervising senior in the tax practice. Francis earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration, finance and accounting, with a minor in sociology, from the University of Southern Maine. She joined the firm in October 2014. Francis also serves as a board member for the Friends of the Eastern Promenade and as a corporator for the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine.

– Zachary Porter, of Scarborough, Maine, was promoted to senior in the risk and business advisory practice. Porter, an Honors College graduate, earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in finance, summa cum laude, from the University of Maine. He was awarded the 2014 Chicago Board of Options Exchange Award for Excellence in the Study of Options.

– Wade Gallon, of Arlington, Massachusetts, was promoted to senior in the healthcare consulting practice. Gallon earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lasell College. Prior to joining BNN, he worked as an auditor for a Medicare Administrative Contractor in South Portland.

– Megan Elliott, of Brunswick, Maine, was promoted to senior in the tax practice. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with concentrations in both accounting and finance, from the University of Maine, Orono.

– Joseph Begin, CPA, of Saco, Maine, was promoted to senior in the tax practice. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in accounting, magna cum laude, from the University of Maine, Orono, and a master’s degree in accounting from Saint Joseph’s College.

– Christopher Allinson, of Berwick, Maine, was promoted to helpdesk analyst III in the operations department.

– Jaqueline Costello, of Saco, Maine, was hired as a staff member in the tax practice. Costello earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bentley University.

– Colby Marvin, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, was hired as a staff member in the risk and business advisory practice. Marvin earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Elon University in May 2016. She is a regular volunteer for the Ronald McDonald House.

– Katrina Lyons, of Cornville, Maine, was hired as a staff member in the tax practice. She earned bachelor’s degrees in accounting, criminal justice, and psychology and a master’s degree in business administration from Husson University. Lyons previously interned with the firm during the 2016 tax season.

– Kiara Gadbois, of Portland, Maine, was hired as a receptionist in the operations department.

About Baker Newman Noyes

Baker Newman Noyes is one of the nation’s top 100 accounting and consulting firms with offices throughout New England in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The firm supports a variety of clients with a special focus on banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, not-for-profit, public sector entities and privately held and family-owned businesses. Baker Newman Noyes is an independent member of Baker Tilly International.

