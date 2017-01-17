Baker Newman Noyes Names Two Principals in Banking and Financial Services Practice

PORTLAND, Maine – Baker Newman Noyes (BNN), one of the nation’s top 100 accounting and consulting firms, announced that two new principals have been named, effective January 1, 2017: Tabitha Lamontagne, CPA, MST, and Matthew Prunier, CPA. Both Lamontagne and Prunier are members of the firm’s growing banking and financial services practice, and are located in the Portland, Maine office.

“It is an honor to recognize the accomplishments and considerable talents of Tabitha and Matt,” said Carl Chatto, managing principal. “Both bring deep knowledge and a dedication to clients across the banking and financial services industry. Their work in client service helped us to grow in 2016, and will continue to do so in 2017 and the years to come.”

Tabitha Lamontagne, CPA, MST, of Freeport, Maine, has been named tax principal. Lamontagne joined BNN in 2010, after seven years at international and regional accounting firms. She specializes in serving financial institutions as well as corporate taxation of large and closely-held businesses. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business from Husson University and a master’s degree in taxation from Bentley University. Lamontagne serves on the board of the Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine and is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Maine, a prestigious program offered through the Maine Development Foundation.

Matthew Prunier, CPA, of Gorham, Maine, has been named audit principal. Prunier joined BNN in 2004. His practice focuses on delivering audit services to financial institutions, commercial clients and employee benefit plans. He graduated magna cum laude from St. Joseph’s College with a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting, and a minor in mathematics. He is a frequent author on employee benefits topics and has been published in numerous outlets including Law360 and Mainebiz. Prunier serves on the board of the Pine Tree Society.

The BNN banking and financial services team is one of the firm’s largest practice groups, and serves clients across the New England region. With expertise in auditing, corporate tax, M&A, publicly-traded companies and more, principals in this practice are leaders in their industry, and work with clients to navigate the ever-changing regulatory and tax landscape. For more information, visit BNN’s website.

About Baker Newman Noyes

Baker Newman Noyes is one of the nation’s top 100 accounting and consulting firms with offices throughout New England in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The firm supports a variety of clients with a special focus on banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, not-for-profit, public sector entities and privately held and family-owned businesses. Baker Newman Noyes is an independent member of Baker Tilly International.

