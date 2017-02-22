Baker Newman Noyes Hires 14 Interns in Preparation for Busy Tax Filing Season

MANCHESTER and PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and PORTLAND, Maine – Baker Newman Noyes (BNN), one of the nation’s top 100 accounting and consulting firms, has welcomed 14 college interns to meet the demand during the busy spring tax filing season in its Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Portland, Maine offices.

“The long-term success of our internship program is evidenced by the many members of our staff and management who originated in our internship program over the years,” said Michael Stillings, principal and director of tax services. “The real-world experience helps to prepare students for their careers, and their energy and hard work help us serve our growing client base during one of our busiest times of the year.”

The following students will intern at Baker Newman Noyes during the spring 2017 semester:

Manchester and Portsmouth, N.H. offices:

• Kristen Laborde, of Marksville, Louisiana, earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana in May 2016.

• Emily Meinertz, of Smithfield, Rhode Island, attends St. Anselm College.

• Mark Quinn, of Brookline, New Hampshire, attends Southern New Hampshire University.

• Amanda Therrien, of Lynn, Massachusetts, attends the University of New Hampshire.

• Nathan Walker, of Chichester, New Hampshire, attends Southern New Hampshire University.

• Jacob Wilhelmy, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, attends the University of New Hampshire.

Portland, Maine office:

• Jason Adams, of Old Town, Maine, attends Husson University.

• Robbie Chamberland, of St. Agatha, Maine, attends Husson University.

• Emily Collins, of Madawaska, Maine, attends the University of Southern Maine.

• Shannon Graves, of Hermon, Maine, attends Husson University.

• Anna Mikhaylina, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and originally from Tambov, Russia, attends the University of Maine School of Law.

• Weston Ranalli, of Big Lake Township, Maine, attends Husson University.

• Nathan Somes, of West Gardiner, Maine, attends the University of Southern Maine.

• Sarah Wyman, of Raymond, Maine, attends Southern New Hampshire University.

About Baker Newman Noyes

Baker Newman Noyes is one of the nation’s top 100 accounting and consulting firms with offices throughout New England in Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The firm supports a variety of clients with a special focus on banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, not-for-profit, public sector entities and privately held and family-owned businesses. Baker Newman Noyes is an independent member of Baker Tilly International.

