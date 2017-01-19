Baker Newman Noyes Enhances Cyber and Systems Risk Consultancy With the Addition of Peter Fortunato

PORTLAND, Maine (January 19, 2017) – Baker Newman Noyes (BNN) announced that Peter Fortunato has joined the growing Risk and Business Advisory (RBA) practice as a manager in the firm’s Portland, Maine office, where he will build out more client service offerings around cybersecurity preparedness, IT risk assessment and remediation.

Fortunato, of Augusta, Maine, joins BNN from global IT services provider EnablesIT, where he served as vice president of technology and information security. With more than 30 years of IT consulting and management experience, Fortunato has an extensive background in designing and implementing secure network infrastructures, change control programs, high-level project management, and disaster recovery and business continuity planning.

“Cyber and systems risk have never been of greater urgency across so many industries than they are today,” said Patrick Morin, principal and director of the firm’s Risk and Business Advisory Practice. “Peter is not only a seasoned IT manager but also an outstanding project manager who understands how to help clients navigate the dangers of doing business in a hyperconnected world. We are excited to welcome him to Baker Newman Noyes and the RBA team.”

In this new role, Fortunato will help clients to mitigate risk by assessing IT systems and cybersecurity vulnerabilities and developing recommendations for remediation. He holds numerous professional certifications in information security, and pursued a bachelor’s degree in computer science at the University of Maine at Orono.

BNN’s Risk and Business Advisory practice brings together a diverse team of CPAs, CISAs, CISMs, CITPs, CISSPs, a PMP, and other professionals adept at helping clients in highly-regulated industries invest in technologies that align with their business goals, including healthcare, banking, finance, and life sciences. For more information about BNN and its full array of accounting and consulting services, please visit www.bnncpa.com.

About Baker Newman Noyes

Baker Newman Noyes is one of the nation’s top 100 accounting and consulting firms with offices throughout New England in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The firm supports a variety of clients with a special focus on banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, not-for-profit, public sector entities and privately held and family-owned businesses. Baker Newman Noyes is an independent member of Baker Tilly International.

