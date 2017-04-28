Baked ham public supper at Garland Grange

Friday, May 12, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Garland Grange Hall, Oliver Hill Road, Garland, Maine
For more information: 207-924-6954
GARLAND, Maine — An all-you-can-eat baked ham public supper will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Garland Grange Hall, Oliver Hill Road, to benefit the Grange building fund.
The menu will include baked ham,potatoes, homemade bread and desserts.
Prices are $7, $3 for children ages 5-12, free for children under 5. Takeout available.
For information, call 924-6954.
