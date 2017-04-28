Community

Baked ham public supper at Garland Grange

Posted April 28, 2017, at 12:38 p.m.

Friday, May 12, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Garland Grange Hall, Oliver Hill Road, Garland, Maine

For more information: 207-924-6954

GARLAND, Maine — An all-you-can-eat baked ham public supper will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Garland Grange Hall, Oliver Hill Road, to benefit the Grange building fund.

The menu will include baked ham,potatoes, homemade bread and desserts.

Prices are $7, $3 for children ages 5-12, free for children under 5. Takeout available.

For information, call 924-6954.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. From tasty water to the ‘lowest depths of misery,’ celebrities have mixed feelings on MaineFrom tasty water to the ‘lowest depths of misery,’ celebrities have mixed feelings on Maine
  2. Army veteran from Maine accused of brutally killing service dogArmy veteran from Maine accused of brutally killing service dog
  3. This ‘ice carousel’ covered in snowmobiles may be the most quintessentially Maine thing ever recordedThis ‘ice carousel’ covered in snowmobiles may be the most quintessentially Maine thing ever recorded
  4. New ethics questions haunt Maine’s $4.2 million casino campaignNew ethics questions haunt Maine’s $4.2 million casino campaign
  5. Man dead in Old Town meth lab explosion

Top Stories

Similar Articles