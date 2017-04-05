Community

Baked bean supper with heart healthy salads at Bangor church

Posted April 05, 2017, at 9:40 a.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-945-9567

BANGOR, Maine — A baked bean supper with hearth healthy salads will be held 5-6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St.

The menu includes yellow eye, pea pork and beans, vegetarian spicy barbecue beans, heart healthy salads, American chop suey, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and pies.

Proceeds will benefit the local and global missions of the church. 945-9567.

