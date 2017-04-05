Baked bean supper with heart healthy salads at Bangor church

Saturday, April 29, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St., Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-945-9567
BANGOR, Maine — A baked bean supper with hearth healthy salads will be held 5-6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St.
The menu includes yellow eye, pea pork and beans, vegetarian spicy barbecue beans, heart healthy salads, American chop suey, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and pies.
Proceeds will benefit the local and global missions of the church. 945-9567.
