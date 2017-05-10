Baked bean supper to benefit Old Town Museum

Saturday, May 13, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Stillwater Federated Church, 335 Bennoch Road, Stillwater, Maine
STILLWATER, Maine — Come celebrate Mother’s Day by taking your mother to the baked bean supper 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Stillwater Federated Church, 335 Bennoch Road, to benefit Old Town Museum, 353 Main St., Old Town.
Menu includes baked beans, coleslaw, biscuits, homemade brown bread, Stillwater Church pickles, and homemade pies.
Prices are $7, $1 for children. The church is accessible to the handicapped and has ample parking.
