Baked bean supper at Veazie church

Posted Jan. 27, 2017, at 3:06 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Veazie Congregational Church, 1404 State St., Veazie, Maine

For more information: 207-942-5023

VEAZIE, Maine — A baked bean supper will be held with seatings at 4:30 and 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Veazie Congregational Church, 1404 State St. Menu will include baked beans, coleslaw, casseroles, rolls and pie. Pie auction during dinner. Special drawing for door prize. Prices $7, $3 children 6-12, free children under 6. 942-5023.

 

 

