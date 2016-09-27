Community

Baked bean supper at Stillwater church on Oct. 1

Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 4:48 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Stillwater Federated Church, 80 Bennoch Road, Old Town, Maine

OLD TOWN, Maine — A baked bean supper will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Stillwater Federated Church, 80 Bennoch Road.

The menu includes baked beans, cole slaw, biscuits, homemade brown bread, Stillwater Church pickles, and a homemade pies.

The church is handicap accessible with ample parking.

Price is $7, $1 for children.

 

