Baked bean supper at Searsport church

Posted June 16, 2017, at 3:11 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: North Searsport United Methodist Church, Corner of Mount Ephraim and Loop roads, Searsport, Maine

SEARSPORT, Maine — A baked bean supper to benefit the church’s ministries will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at North Searsport United Methodist Church, at the corner of Mount Ephraim and Loop roads.

The menu will include baked beans, chop suey, hot dogs, coleslaw, rolls, brown bread and pies.

Prices are $8, $4 for children.

 

