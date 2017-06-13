Community

Baked bean supper at Orland church

Posted June 13, 2017, at 4:27 p.m.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Orland United Methodist Church, Off Route 1 in village, Orland, Maine

For more information: 207-902-2250

ORLAND, Maine — A baked bean and casserole supper will be held 5-6 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Orland United Methodist Church, off Route 1 near the river in Orland Village.

The menu will include baked beans, casseroles, salads, biscuits, beverage and pie.

The cost is $8 for 12-adult, $4 for 5-12, free for under 5.

For information, call Cindy Kimball at 902-2250 or Len Haseltine at 469-7475.

