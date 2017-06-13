Baked bean supper at North Sedgwick church

Saturday, June 24, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: North Sedgwick Baptist Church, Route 172, Sedgwick, Maine
For more information: 207-359-4401
SEDGWICK, Maine — A baked bean supper will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at North Sedgwick Baptist Church, Route 172 at the corner of Sedgwick Ridge Road.
The menu will include casseroles, salads, hot dogs, homemade rolls and biscuits, and assorted pies.
Tickets will be $8 at the door, $5 for children 5-12, free for children under 5.
For information, call the Rev. Doug Drown at 359-4401 or Barbara Grindle at 359-4677.
