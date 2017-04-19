Community

Baked bean supper at Milford church

Posted April 19, 2017, at 4:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Milford Congregational Church, Ferry Street, Milford, Maine

For more information: 207-299-7324

MILFORD, Maine — A baked bean supper will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Milford Congregational Church, Ferry Street.

Menu includes homemade pea or yellow eye baked beans, vegetarian bakes beans, homemade brown bread, biscuits, coleslaw, homemade pies.

Cost $7, free for children under 12. Takeouts available. For information, call 299-7324.

 

 

