Baked bean supper at Milford church

Saturday, April 22, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Milford Congregational Church, Ferry Street, Milford, Maine
For more information: 207-299-7324
MILFORD, Maine — A baked bean supper will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Milford Congregational Church, Ferry Street.
Menu includes homemade pea or yellow eye baked beans, vegetarian bakes beans, homemade brown bread, biscuits, coleslaw, homemade pies.
Cost $7, free for children under 12. Takeouts available. For information, call 299-7324.
