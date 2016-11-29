Baked bean supper at Milford

Posted Nov. 29, 2016, at 8:56 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Milford Congregational Church, 126 Main St., Milford, Maine

For more information: 207-299-7324

MILFORD, Maine — A baked bean supper will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Milford Congregational Church, 126 Main St. Menu includes homemade pea or yellow eye baked beans, vegetarian baked beans, pies, brown bread, biscuits and coleslaw. $7, free for children under 12. Takeout available. For information, call 299-7324.

