Baked bean supper at Ellsworth Falls church

Saturday, July 1, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Union Congregational Church, 179 North St., Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-8425
ELLSWORTH — Baked bean supper 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Union Congregational Church, 179 North St., Ellsworth Falls.
Menu includes baked beans, casseroles, salads, hot dogs, rolls, pies and beverages.
Prices $8, $4 for children, free for children under age 5. Call 667-8425 for information.
