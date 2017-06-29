Community

Baked bean supper at Ellsworth Falls church

Posted June 29, 2017

Saturday, July 1, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Union Congregational Church, 179 North St., Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-8425

ELLSWORTH — Baked bean supper 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Union Congregational Church, 179 North St., Ellsworth Falls.

Menu includes baked beans, casseroles, salads, hot dogs, rolls, pies and beverages.

Prices $8, $4 for children, free for children under age 5. Call 667-8425 for information.

