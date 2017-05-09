Community

Baked bean supper at Ellingwood Corner Church

Posted May 09, 2017, at 5:16 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Church, 796 Lebanon Road, Route 69, Winterport, Maine

For more information: 207-862-5304

WINTERPORT, Maine — A baked bean supper will be held 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Church, 796 Lebanon Road, Route 69.

Menu will include two kinds of baked beans, baked ham, hot dogs, coleslaw, biscuits, homemade brown bread, desserts, coffee and tea.

There will be a plant sale, and the thrift store will be open 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. that day.

Prices for the meal are $8, free for children under 7. For information, call Elaine at 862-5304.

