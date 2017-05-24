Community

Baked bean supper at Ellingwood Corner Church

Posted May 24, 2017, at 4:20 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Church, 796 Lebanon Road, Route 69, Winterport, Maine

For more information: 207-862-5304

WINTERPORT, Maine — A baked bean supper will be held 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Church, 796 Lebanon Road, Route 69.

Menu includes two varieties of baked beans, baked ham, hot dogs, coleslaw, side dishes, biscuits, homemade brown bread, desserts, coffee and tea.

Prices are $8 for age 7 and older; free for under age 7.

The Thrift store will be open 9 a.m.-noon, and 4-6 p.m. For information, call Elaine at 862-5304.

 

