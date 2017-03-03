Community

Baked bean supper at Bangor church

Posted March 03, 2017, at 3:02 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-945-9567

BANGOR, Maine — A baked bean supper with heart-healthy salads will be held 5-6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St.

The menu will include yellow eye, pea pork and beans, vegetarian spicy barbecue beans, heart-healthy salads, American chop suey, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and pies.

Prices are $8, $3 children 12 and under, $20 family. Proceeds benefit local and global missions of the church. Call 945-9567 or email fumcbgr@myfairpoint.net for information.

