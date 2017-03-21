Community

Baked bean supper April 8 at Ellingwood Corner Church

Posted March 21, 2017, at 12:37 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Church, 796 Lebanon Road, Route 69, Winterport, Maine

For more information: 207-862-5304

WINTERPORT, Maine — A baked bean supper will be held 4-6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Church, 796 Lebanon Road, Route 69.

The menu will include two kinds of baked beans, baked ham, hot dogs, coleslaw, biscuits, homemade brown bread, desserts, coffee and tea.

The cost is $8, free for children under 7. Thrift store will be open 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. with seasonal items on sale.

For information, call Elaine at 862-5304.

 

