Baked bean supper April 8 at Ellingwood Corner Church

Saturday, April 8, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Church, 796 Lebanon Road, Route 69, Winterport, Maine
For more information: 207-862-5304
WINTERPORT, Maine — A baked bean supper will be held 4-6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Church, 796 Lebanon Road, Route 69.
The menu will include two kinds of baked beans, baked ham, hot dogs, coleslaw, biscuits, homemade brown bread, desserts, coffee and tea.
The cost is $8, free for children under 7. Thrift store will be open 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. with seasonal items on sale.
For information, call Elaine at 862-5304.
