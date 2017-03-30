Community

Baked bean supper April 1 at Milford church

Posted March 30, 2017, at 4:34 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Milford Congregational Church, Main and Ferry streets, Milford, Maine

For more information: 207-299-7324

MILFORD, Maine — Baked bean supper, 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Milford Congregational Church, Main and Ferry streets.

Menu includes homemade pea or yellow eye baked beans, vegetarian baked beans, homemade brown bread, biscuits, coleslaw, homemade pies.

Takeout available. $7, free for children under 12. For information, call 299-7324.

