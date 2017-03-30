Baked bean supper April 1 at Milford church

Saturday, April 1, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Milford Congregational Church, Main and Ferry streets, Milford, Maine
For more information: 207-299-7324
Baked bean supper
Menu includes homemade pea or yellow eye baked beans, vegetarian baked beans, homemade brown bread, biscuits, coleslaw, homemade pies.
Takeout available. $7, free for children under 12. For information, call 299-7324.
