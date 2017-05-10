Baked bean and heart healthy salad supper, and choral concert

Saturday, May 20, 2017 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St., Bangor, Maine
BANGOR, Maine — A baked bean and heart healthy salad supper will be held 5-6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Bangor First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St.
Menu will include several heart healthy salads, yellow eye and pea bean pork and beans, vegetarian spicy barbecue beans, macaroni and cheese, American chop suey, cornbread and pies.
Prices are $8, $3 for children under 12, $20 for family. Proceeds to benefit the church’s Mission Shares.
Bangor Community Chorus concert will be held at 7 p.m.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →