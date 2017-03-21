Baked bean and casserole supper to benefit Katie Turner

Saturday, April 1, 2017 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Penobscot Community School, 66 North Penobscot Road, Penobscot, Maine
For more information: 207-479-3889
PENOBSCOT, Maine — There will be a baked bean and casserole dinner with music to benefit area resident Katie Turner 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Penobscot Community School, 66 North Penobscot Road.
There will be door prizes, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. To lend a hand, call Jenny Black at 479-3889 or Roberta Mann at 460-3550.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →