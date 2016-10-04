Community

Baked bean and casserole supper slated at Eddington church

Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 12:54 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: North Brewer-Eddington United Methodist Church, Route 9 on the bend, Eddington, Maine

EDDINGTON, Maine — A baked bean and casserole supper will be held with servings at 5 and 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at North Brewer-Eddington United Methodist Church, Route 9 on the bend. The menu will include beans, casseroles, salads, pickles, rolls and pies. $8; $4 children.

 

