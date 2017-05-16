Community

Baked bean and casserole supper at Orland church

Posted May 16, 2017, at 4:13 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Orland United Methodist Church, Off Route 1 near river, Orland, Maine

For more information: 207-902-2250

ORLAND, Maine — A baked bean and casserole supper will be held 5-6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Orland United Methodist Church, off Route 1 near the river in Orland Village.

The menu will include baked beans, casseroles, salads, biscuits, beverage and pies.

The cost is $8 for ages 12-adult, $4 for ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. For information call Cindy Kimball at 902-2250 or Len Haseltine at 702-1255 .

