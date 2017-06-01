Baked bean and casserole supper at Ellsworth Falls church

Saturday, June 3, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Union Congregational Church, North Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-8425
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Baked bean and casserole supper will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Union Congregational Church, North Street, Ellsworth Falls.
Menu will include baked beans, casseroles, hot dogs, rolls, salads, pies and beverages.
Prices $8, $4 for children 6-12, free for children under 6.
Call 667-8425 or 667-7972 for information.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →