Baked bean and casserole supper at Ellsworth Falls church

Posted June 01, 2017, at 4:23 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Union Congregational Church, North Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-8425

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Baked bean and casserole supper will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Union Congregational Church, North Street, Ellsworth Falls.

Menu will include baked beans, casseroles, hot dogs, rolls, salads, pies and beverages.

Prices $8, $4 for children 6-12, free for children under 6.

Call 667-8425 or 667-7972 for information.

