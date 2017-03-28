Bagaduce Chorale Spring Concert

Saturday, May 13, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, 22 Tenney Hill, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207 667-3555; bagaducechorale.org
The Road Home; a program of choral music contemplating the longing for home, the pain of leaving home, our dreams of returning home, and ultimately, reflections on the great spiritual journey home. Contemporary compositions by Ola Gjeilo, Karl Jenkins, John Rutter, Linda Spevacek, Mack Willberg, Moses Hogan and Eric Barnum, as well as works by legendary choral composers Randall Thompson and Stephen Paulus. Directed by Bronwyn Kortge with Douglas Beck on piano. Suggested donation $15, students free. General admission, arrive early to ensure seating!
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →