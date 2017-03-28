Bagaduce Chorale Spring Concert

By richard shute
Posted March 28, 2017, at 1:11 p.m.

Friday, May 12, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, 22 Tenney Hill, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207 667 3555; http//:bagaducechorale.org

The Road Home; a program of choral music contemplating the longing for home, the pain of leaving home, our dreams of returning home, and ultimately, reflections on the great spiritual journey home. Contemporary compositions by Ola Gjeilo, Karl Jenkins, John Rutter, Linda Spevacek, Mack Willberg, Moses Hogan and Eric Barnum, as well as works by legendary choral composers Randall Thompson and Stephen Paulus. Directed by Bronwyn Kortge with Douglas Beck on piano. Suggested donation $15, students free. General admission, arrive early to ensure seating!

