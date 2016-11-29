Bagaduce Chorale Holiday Concert

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Congregational Church, Tenney Hill, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 2076673555; bagaducechorale.org

Music Director Bronwyn Kortge presents a program of choral music explorng the very human experience of deep and abiding love. Works by contemporary composers Ola Gjeilo, Stephen Paulus, Morten Lauridsen, John Williams, and Cecelia MacDowell , along with a Mozart rarity, Regina Coeli, all share a commonality in summoning the powerful feelings of joy and hope that drive the human capacity for love.

Soprano soloist Sarah Schneider is featured on several works and the Chorale is accompanied by pianist Douglas Beck and a string ensemble. The concert will include the traditional holiday carole singalong.

