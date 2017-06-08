Backyard Herbs as Food & Medicine

By Valerie Messana
Posted June 08, 2017, at 5:25 p.m.

Friday, June 23, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Wilson Museum, Hutchins Education Center, Perkins St., Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9247; wilsonmuseum.org

Friday, June 23 (3 – 4:30 p.m.) Backyard Herbs as Food & Medicine, presented by Dr. Nate Petley, Naturopathic Doctor at the Maine Center for Natural Health. Dr. Petley will discuss how everyday herbs and plants can be used to treat physical conditions and illnesses, as well as for food. The program is free of charge and will be held at the Hutchins Education Center. For more information, contact the Museum (207) 326-9247 or info@wilsonmuseum.org.

