Back-To-School Supply Drive Collection Boxes Set up for Old Home Week

Center Drive School
Center Drive School
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 7:19 p.m.

Friday, July 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Orrington Public Library, 15 School Street, Orrington, Maine

For more information: 207-825-4938; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com

The Center Drive School Parent-Teacher Group is sponsoring the annual Back-to-School Supply Drive at the Orrington Public Library during Orrington’s Old Home Week and until school starts. Drop off much-needed school supplies in the bins at the Public Library during their regular business hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Pens, pencils, crayons, markers, paper, folders, binders, backpacks, rulers, scissors, tissue boxes, tape, staplers, etc. would be appreciated by the students in need.

