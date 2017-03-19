‘Back to Normal’ after car crashes through front of Lois’ Natural Marketplace in Scarborough

“Back to Normal” at Lois’ Natural Marketplace in Scarborough

The 24 year old natural and organic marketplace has its front glass window replaced after a car crashed through the front of the store a month ago.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, March 17,2017 – Early Friday morning there was more activity than usual at Lois’ Natural Marketplace at 152 Route 1 in Scarborough. A wall of plywood came down and crews installed a large front glass window that was shattered February 18 when a car crashed through the store’s entrance. No one was hurt.

“It’s so much more welcoming with the sun shining through our new front window,” says Valarie Brown, Executive Business Manager at Lois’ Marketplace. “Perfect timing with Spring at our doorstep.”

Except for closing a day and a half for necessary clean-up and rearranging merchandise, Lois’ remained open for business as usual while awaiting the front window replacement. Solid yellow cement posts have been placed in the parking area in front of the store.

Lois’ Natural Marketplace (www.loisnatural.com) in Scarborough is open Monday-Saturday 8:00-7:30 and Sunday 10-6. Lois’ Natural Marketplace at 47 India Street is open Monday-Friday 7:30-7, Saturday 8-7 and Sunday 10-6.

xxx

Contact: Patsy Wiggins, Communication Coordinator

Lois’ Natural Marketplace

manager@loisnatural.com

207-400-6993

Lois’ Natural Marketplace – Our Mission Statement:

Our commitment is to serve the people of Scarborough and the Greater Portland Community through our stores. We will offer the widest selection of natural and organic foods, personal and home care products in a non-judgmental and friendly environment. We believe a natural and organic lifestyle is a critical component to a healthy and peaceful body, mind and soul as well as to the future of the planet.

Lois’ Natural Marketplace – A Leader in the World of Organic & Natural Foods, Herbs & Supplements, 154 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME – 47 India Street, Portland, ME, www.loisnatural.com – 207-885-0602

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →