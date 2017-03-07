Bach’s Birthday with Ray Cornils

Saturday, March 18, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-613-5454; bluehillbach.org

Organist Ray Cornils, the Blue Hill Bach chorus and members of UMaine’s University Singers will perform an all-Bach concert celebrating J.S. Bach’s 332nd birthday. The concert will include selections from Cantata 140, “Wachet auf,” the Toccata & Fugue in d minor BWV 565, works from the Anna Magdalena Bach Notebook, and more. Enjoy a piece of birthday cake and meet the musicians after the concert! Admission $25 general/$10 students/under 18 FREE. Tickets and information at www.bluehillbach.org or (207) 613-5454

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →