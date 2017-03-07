Bach’s Birthday with Ray Cornils

Portland organist Ray Cornils.
Portland organist Ray Cornils.
By Marcia Sly
Posted March 07, 2017, at 10:52 a.m.

Saturday, March 18, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-613-5454; bluehillbach.org

Organist Ray Cornils, the Blue Hill Bach chorus and members of UMaine’s University Singers will perform an all-Bach concert celebrating J.S. Bach’s 332nd birthday. The concert will include selections from Cantata 140, “Wachet auf,” the Toccata & Fugue in d minor BWV 565, works from the Anna Magdalena Bach Notebook, and more. Enjoy a piece of birthday cake and meet the musicians after the concert! Admission $25 general/$10 students/under 18 FREE. Tickets and information at www.bluehillbach.org or (207) 613-5454

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.
  2. Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’
  3. State yanks Brewer auctioneer’s license after he is accused of 56 violations
  4. Former state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friendFormer state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friend
  5. Maine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors objectMaine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors object

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs