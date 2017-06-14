Saturday, July 8, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: The Celebration Barn, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, Maine
For more information: 207-743-8452; celebrationBarn.com
July 8 at 7:30 PM
Avner the Eccentric’s Exceptions to Gravity
Special thanks to our Community Partner: Shaskan Coins
A master of physical comedy, this Broadway favorite weaves a spell of poetic simplicity in a show of hilarious predicaments.
$14 adults, $12 seniors & $8 kids
Tickets & Info: www.CelebrationBarn.com
Box Office: (207) 743-8452
