Avner the Eccentric’s Exceptions to Gravity

By Ian Bannon
Posted June 14, 2017, at 9:52 a.m.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Celebration Barn, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, Maine

For more information: 207-743-8452; celebrationBarn.com

July 8 at 7:30 PM

Avner the Eccentric’s Exceptions to Gravity

A master of physical comedy, this Broadway favorite weaves a spell of poetic simplicity in a show of hilarious predicaments.

$14 adults, $12 seniors & $8 kids

Tickets & Info: www.CelebrationBarn.com

Box Office: (207) 743-8452

