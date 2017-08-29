Autumn Gold Beer and Wine Tasting event tickets on sale starting Sept. 1

Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Autumn Gold Beer and Wine Tasting, Ellsworth Waterfront Park, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: ellsworthchamber.org
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Tickets for Autumn Gold Beer and Wine Tasting to be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, as part of the Sept. 21-24 Autumn Gold events will be on sale starting Sept. 1.
Several local wines, beers and ciders will be available in Ellsworth’s Waterfront Park for the Chamber’s Autumn Gold Beer and Wine tasting event, proudly sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank. Advance tickets are $20 and available in advance at the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce, 163 High St. Tickets at the door will be $30. Tickets include a souvenir tasting glass. Designated Driver tickets are $10. All ticket purchases require a legal identification to prove age 21 or older.
Last year the Chamber offered a small scale beer and wine tasting tent, on Saturday afternoon directly after the Chowderfest event. The response was great, but the event needed the space of the larger waterfront tent to grow, as well as a time that was more appropriate for an ‘over age 21’ event. “The Friday evening time frame is perfect for people getting off work. You can come down to our beautiful waterfront, taste some great local beers and wines, enjoy some entertainment and then head into town for dinner, or the film at The Grand.” Stated Director Gretchen Wilson.
Participating Beer and Wine vendors include Airline Brewery of Amherst and Ellsworth, 2 Feet Brewing of Bangor, Strong Brewing of Sedgwick, Atlantic Brewing of Bar Harbor, and Fogtown Brewing of Ellsworth ,providing beer. Winterport Winery and Penobscot Bay Brewing of Winterport will be providing wine, beer and cider, and Catherine Hill Winery of Cherryfield will be providing wine.
There will be great entertainment including regional comic “Crazy Jake”. Food will be available for purchase on site. For information on the Beer and Wine Tasting and other Autumn Gold Events visit the Chamber website at www.ellsworthchamber.org
