Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, Maine For more information: (207)688-4468; junelacombesculpture.com

AUTUMN at Hawk Ridge Farm

Story continues below advertisement.

Pownal, Maine

Harvest Reception Saturday, October 1st 4:30-6:00 pm

Sculpture by New England artists shown through country home and

gardens with new installations along woodland trail. Sunday afternoon

speakers, open houses, events and photos posted on website www.

junelacombesculpture.com

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT 207-688-4468 june.lacombe@gmail.com

Sunday Afternoon Open Houses through October from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

Maple Tree Talks Sundays 2:00 pm free and open

October 9th Gary Haven Smith STONE WAVES

Gary Haven Smith is a celebrated abstract stone sculptor featured in a solo exhibition this year at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. STONE WAVES, a show not to be missed, is open through October 23 and has 14 outdoor pieces sited through gardens around their visitor center. Gary starts with ancient glacial boulders and works with wire saws and diamond polishing tools to reveal sensuous fluid forms in all scales. This talk will show his stone carving process and his evolution as an artist starting with images of his former studios in Greece and Italy. Photos of his interior work in carved slate, pounded lead, paint, and metallic leaf will be included in this slide presentation.

October 30th John Bowdren SWALLOWS

Inspired by nature and light, John Bowdren carves abstracted forms in wood then illuminates them in gold or palladium leaf. He then casts select work in bronze. I am featuring his work along with Jordan Smith in the gardens of the Freeport Historical Society through the fall. In this artist talk, John will introduce his carving process when creating SWALLOWS that are included in the exhibition WHERE MOUNTAINS MEET THE SEA at the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor (closing on October 29th). John moved to Maine in 1992 after living in New York City, Seattle and Connecticut and now lives in Pownal. He is also an accomplished painter working in oil, acrylic and water colors.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →