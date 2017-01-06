Rudman Winchell Attorney Allison A. Economy elected a pPartner at the firm.

Rudman Winchell, Counselors at Law in Bangor, Maine is proud to announce that Allison A. Economy has been elected as a Partner at the firm.

Allison focuses her practice on litigation and creditors’ rights matters. She has handled a wide variety of cases in state, federal, and bankruptcy courts, ranging from disagreements between business partners to complex construction disputes. She routinely handles insurance defense and subrogation cases and advises insurance providers on coverage issues. She also has experience in commercial lending, finance, and real estate law.

“Allison joined Rudman Winchell three years ago after having practiced with large firm in Nashville,” says Edmond Bearor, Managing Partner at Rudman Winchell. “She is a very enthusiastic and capable attorney. We were fortunate that she selected RW when she and her husband relocated to this area. She has proven herself to be a very competent trial attorney and her superb qualities will serve our clients needs well into the future with her elevation to partnership.”

Prior to joining Rudman Winchell, Allison practiced with Stites & Harbison, PLLC in Nashville, Tennessee. She has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star for 2013-2016.

Raised in Massachusetts, Allison A. Economy attended St. John’s University, where she was a member of the co-ed cheerleading team. Allison graduated summa cum laude in 2005, earning a bachelor of science in sports management with minors in business and international relations.

Allison obtained her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 2008, where she graduated cum laude with a concentration in business transactions. Prior to entering law school, Allison interned for the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees, and the Commissioner of Major League Baseball.

Since relocating to Maine, Allison has quickly become active in the community and serves as Vice Chair for FUSION:Bangor. She serves on the Bankruptcy Local Rules Committee and is a member of the Maine State Bar Association Bankruptcy Section and the John Waldo Ballou Inn of Court. She is also a volunteer presenter for Credit Abuse Resistance Education.

