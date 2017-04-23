Auto Draft

Friday, May 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street, Unity, Maine
For more information: 2075097132
An eclectic blend of voice, ukulele, nylon, and steel string guitars, Sara and Kenny embrace their full range of musical styles to create their individual sound. Sara and Kenny met in Milwaukee, WI (USA), through a shared love of the growing improvised music scene. They immediately connected and started working on original music in July 2015.
The duo’s debut album, “Spirit of Gold” was released in October 2015, to rave reviews and a sold-out show at the historic Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum in Milwaukee. Piet Levy of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said, “It’s striking how simpatico Sara and Kenny sound…especially considering their backgrounds couldn’t be more different. From Reichert’s bright, flighty guitar work on “Four Minutes” to d’Ippolito’s gorgeous vocals during a romantic cover of Luigi Tenco’s “Ti Ricorderai,” “Spirit of Gold” will leave you smitten.” The songs are simple and yet sophisticated, melodic and elegant all at once.
Tickets:$15
http://uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/sara-and-kenny
All pre-ordered tickets are “will call” and will be available to pick up under the purchasers name the night of the show. Tickets are general admission and are non-refundable.
